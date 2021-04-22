AR: 2,600+ filed for unemployment — week ending 4/17

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two storefronts are empty, Monday, April 5, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 2,688 people filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending April 17, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).

AR PUA Claims: There were 1,595 initial claims filed for the week ending April 17, according to the USDOL, an increase of 304 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 21,835 claims filed for the week ending April 3 — a decrease of 48 from March 27, according to the USDOL.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims were 547,000, a 39,000 decrease. This is the lowest point since the pandemic struck and an encouraging sign that layoffs are slowing on the strength of an improving job market, according to AP.

In March, the nation’s employers added 916,000 jobs, the most since August, in a sign that a sustained recovery is taking hold. The unemployment rate fell from 6.2% to 6%, well below the pandemic peak of nearly 15%, per AP.

ARKANSAS COVID-19 DATA

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers