AR: 2,600+ filed for unemployment — week ending 4/17

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 2,688 people filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending April 17, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).

AR PUA Claims: There were 1,595 initial claims filed for the week ending April 17, according to the USDOL, an increase of 304 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 21,835 claims filed for the week ending April 3 — a decrease of 48 from March 27, according to the USDOL.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims were 547,000, a 39,000 decrease. This is the lowest point since the pandemic struck and an encouraging sign that layoffs are slowing on the strength of an improving job market, according to AP.

In March, the nation’s employers added 916,000 jobs, the most since August, in a sign that a sustained recovery is taking hold. The unemployment rate fell from 6.2% to 6%, well below the pandemic peak of nearly 15%, per AP.

