AR: 2,800+ filed for unemployment — week ending 4/10

May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. While most Americans have weathered the pandemic financially, about 38 million say they are worse off now than before the outbreak began in the U.S. According to a new poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research 55% of Americans say their financial circumstances are about the same now as a year ago, and 30% say their finances have improved. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 2,889 people filed for unemployment for the first time, according to the weekly report from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) for April 10.

On April 11, 2020, the USDOL reported 35,629 initial unemployment claims in Arkansas. This was 30 days into the pandemic.

AR PUA Claims: There were 1,291 initial claims filed for the week ending April 10, according to the USDOL, an increase of 479 from the prior week.

AR PEUC Claims: There were 22,883 claims filed for the week ending March 27 — a decrease of 289 from March 20, according to the USDOL.

Nationally, 576,000 first-time unemployment claims were filed for the week ending April 10, per the USDOL.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 576,000 for the week ending 4/10 (-193,000).



Insured unemployment was 3,731,000 for the week ending 4/3 (+4,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) April 15, 2021

