AR: 2,800+ filed for unemployment — week ending 4/10

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 2,889 people filed for unemployment for the first time, according to the weekly report from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) for April 10.
On April 11, 2020, the USDOL reported 35,629 initial unemployment claims in Arkansas. This was 30 days into the pandemic.
AR PUA Claims: There were 1,291 initial claims filed for the week ending April 10, according to the USDOL, an increase of 479 from the prior week.
AR PEUC Claims: There were 22,883 claims filed for the week ending March 27 — a decrease of 289 from March 20, according to the USDOL.
Nationally, 576,000 first-time unemployment claims were filed for the week ending April 10, per the USDOL.