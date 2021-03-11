AR: 3,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 3/6

A man walks past a “Now Hiring” sign on a window at Sherwin Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Woodmere Village, Ohio. Massive fraud in the nation’s unemployment system is raising alarms even as President Joe Biden and Congress prepare to pour hundreds of billions more into expanded benefits for those left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 3,282 filed unemployment initial claims for the week ending March 6, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).

Last week’s initial claims were adjusted upward to 6,064, for a total decrease of 2,782, according to the USDOL.

PUA: There were 913 initial claims filed, according to the USDOL.

PEUC: There were 23,792 claims filed for the week ending February 20 — an increase of 6,933 from February 13.

Last year, 1,843 initial claims were filed, according to the USDOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS: The week that ended on February 20, 87 Arkansans filed for this payment.

Nationally, there was not much change in applications from last week. Initial claims were 712,000.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 712,000 for the week ending 3/6 (-42,000).



Insured unemployment was 4,144,000 for the week ending 2/27 (-193,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) March 11, 2021

Largest increases in initial claims for the week ending February 27:

Texas (+19,897)

Ohio (+18,644)

New York (+12,316)

Mississippi (+8,324)

West Virginia (+4,998)

Largest decreases in initial claims for the week ending February 27:

Missouri (-9,878)

Wisconsin (-2,940)

Michigan (-2,879)

Rhode Island (-2,473)

Minnesota (-2,003)

ARKANSAS COVID-19 DATA 3/10/2021