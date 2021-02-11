AR: 3,400+ filed for unemployment — week ending 2/6

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The state’s initial unemployment claims dropped by 1,369 to 3,438, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report ending February 6.

Arkansas’ data from last week was adjusted upward by an additional 867 claims.

PUA: Workers filed 1,708 initial claims, compared to 326 the previous week.

PEUC: There were 27,610 claims for this benefit filed for the week ending January 23 — an 8,900 increase from January 16.

Unemployment initial claims nationally were 793,000, a 19,000 decrease, according to the DOL. There were 4.5 million people on continuing claims for the week ending January 30.

Initial claims were 793,000 for the week ending 2/6 (-19,000).



The hope is that the COVID-19 vaccinations will offer immunity from the virus and get people back to work and businesses reopening to full capacity, according to the Biden administration.

In Arkansas, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports 311,000 people have received their first dose, and 104,000 have received both doses.

By February 15, Arkansas should receive a total of 836,000 vaccines. Pfizer-BioNTech, 393,900 and Moderna 443,500. This includes first and second doses, according to CDC data.

Arkansas’ population is 2.9 million as of the 2010 census.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus dashboard for February 11 reports more than 100 million global cases and 2.3 million deaths related to COVID-19. The U.S. is tops globally with 27.2 million cumulative cases and 471,764 deaths.

More than 5,100 people have died and 290,500 have recovered from the virus in Arkansas, according to Johns Hopkins data.