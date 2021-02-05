AR: 3,900 filed for unemployment — week ending 1/30; BLS data included

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — First-time unemployment filers in Arkansas totaled 3,940, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) report ending January 30. The Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the economy added 49,000 jobs last month.

PUA: Workers filed 326 claims, compared to 53 the previous week. However, the PUA system just got upgraded and is now working, according to Commerce Secretary Mike Preston.

PEUC: There were 18,710 claims for this benefit filed for the week ending January 16 — a nearly 16,000 increase from January 9.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance temporarily expands unemployment insurance eligibility to self-employed, freelance, independent contractors, and part-time workers impacted by the pandemic. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation is for people who have used all unemployment, state or federal, compensation.

Nationally, 779,000 initial claims were filed for the week ending Jan. 30.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 779,000 for the week ending 1/30 (-33,000).



Insured unemployment was 4,592,000 for the week ending 1/23 (-193,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) February 4, 2021

U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS (BLS)

The BLS surveys U.S. private and government operations about their payrolls. The report is released every month.

On Friday, February 5, the BLS reported that the unemployment rate fell by a 0.4 percentage point to 6.3% in January and those unemployed decreased to 10.1 million. Forty-nine-thousand jobs were added — but 227,000 jobs were cut in December.

“Although both measures are much lower than their April 2020 highs, they remain well above their pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 (3.5 percent and 5.7 million, respectively).” BLS

There were gains in professional and business services and in public and private education, but were offset by losses in leisure/hospitality, retail trade, health care, and transportation/warehousing, per the BLS report.

“The labor market continued to reflect the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it.” BLS

President Joe Biden said this report indicates the need for Congressional action on a coronavirus relief bill. Early Friday, the Senate approved a bill, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaker vote (51-50). Now the $1.9 trillion bill goes to the House.

White House Briefing Room statement.