AR: 5,600+ filed for unemployment — week ending 2/27

Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, a passerby walks past an empty building that was formerly a restaurant in Boston. Massive fraud in the nation’s unemployment system is raising alarms even as President Joe Biden and Congress prepare to pour hundreds of billions more into expanded benefits for those left jobless by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Labor reports 5,643 Arkansans filed unemployment for the first time for the week ending February 27, 2021.

This is an increase of more than 3,000 compared to last week. A year ago, there were 834 applicants.

PUA: There were 899 initial claims filed, according to the USDOL.

PEUC: There were 16,859 claims filed for the week ending February 13 — a 6,794 decrease from February 6.

The advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 745,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised up by 6,000 from 730,000 to 736,000, according to the USDOL.

Many unemployment payments have been delayed because scammers have stolen people’s identities to file fraudulent claims, according to the Better Business Bureau.

For a year, COVID-19 has plagued the country when it comes to job losses.

In Arkansas, Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) said mask mandates will be lifted at the end of March if the state’s positivity rates are below 10% and hospitalizations are below 750.