FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville issued a press release on Wednesday stating that Archibald Yell Blvd. will be reduced from four to two lanes, at the intersection with E. Rock St starting Dec. 5.

According to a press release, the construction work will involve crews coring an existing manhole, constructing two new manholes, and installing a sewer line between all three.

The release adds that the construction is part of the ongoing Archibald Yell Safety Improvements project. The project is funded by the Streets Improvement Bond approved by Fayetteville residents as part of the 2019 Bond Package.

The lane reduction will be carried out in two phases and is expected to last two weeks. In the first phase, the southbound lanes of Archibald Yell will be closed, shifting all traffic to the two lanes on the east side of the road. Once work on the west side of Archibald Yell is completed, the second phase will involve the northbound lanes closing and all traffic will be diverted to the two southbound lanes.

