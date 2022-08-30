FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Large numbers of people will flood into Fayetteville this weekend for the first Razorback football game of the season.

There’s ‘now hiring’ signs all over the city, and with football season just days away, it’s crunch time for businesses to train up new hires before the game day weekend.

A Campus Bookstore on Dickson employee, Lilly Alas said in times where the team doesn’t do as well, they see that reflected in their sales. Although lately, Alas said the bookstore is stocking 50 percent more merchandise for gameday weekends, and is able to keep a lot more of their newer staff around.

“I think they’ll be ready for the weekend. For a lot of these freshman, this is one of their first jobs, so building that confidence in them that ‘this will be a busy weekend, but you’ve got it’, it’s one of the best parts to see,” said Alas.

Although for restaurants in the area, staffing has been tougher. The owner of Sassy’s Red House, Allen Brummett, said they haven’t fully recovered from the pandemic, making game days intense for workers.

“It’s just an all at once, just an all-day event. A lot of times on a regular Saturday, you get a little break and then on game day it’s just it’s just all day long,” said Brummett.

Brummett said when restaurants are short staffed, you might see a lot of empty tables, but he’d rather create longer wait times than seat more people than the kitchen can handle.

Despite the stress Brummett said he’s happy to see the rise in sales, which he said shoot upward of 25 percent over gameday weekends.