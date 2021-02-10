Arkansas: 12.8% vaccinated means at least 1 dose, 16 years or older

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at Tuesday’s, February 9, COVID-19 briefing that 12.8% of Arkansans are vaccinated.

The question KNWA/KFTA had was, “who is included in that statistic?”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), a person is considered fully vaccinated when they’ve received the recommended two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

While all the numbers are tracked, the ADH said the 12.8% mentioned by the governor represents people over 16 years of age and who have received at least one dose. So this percentage does not separate Arkansans who are fully vaccinated. The ADH recommended using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website for more information on the numbers.

According to the CDC’s website, just over 311,000 Arkansans have received one dose. One-hundred-four-thousand Arkansans have received at lest two doses — as in fully vaccinated.

