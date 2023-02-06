SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Newly appointed Arkansas drug director Boyce Hamlet is scheduled to speak at an open house event for a local clinic.

Ideal Option, described as a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol, and polysubstance, announced it will host an open house at their clinic in Springdale.

Ideal Option data from 2021 included in the release show 44% of patients in Arkansas tested positive for multiple substances at enrollment, most commonly opioids and methamphetamine.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, substance use and overdose deaths increased across the Natural State. According to the AR Opioid Dashboard, in Washington County alone, overdose deaths increased by 79% from 2020 to 2021.

The open house will be held at the clinic at 2112 W Huntsville Ave Ste. B on Feb. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m.

During the open house, attendees can enjoy refreshments and learn more about the services provided by Ideal Option, tour the facility, meet expert staff and pick up materials, according to the release.

For questions about this event, email Senior Marketing Manager Olivia Roe at oliviaroe@idealoption.net.