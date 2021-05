FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With summer approaching, it’s a perfect time to plan a fishing outing.

Free Fishing Days is coming to Arkansas on June 11-13.

During these days, normal fishing requirements are waived to encourage newcomers to try throwing out a line.

It’s been on the rise for the past several years, with women anglers joining the ranks.

For more info, visit the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission’s website.