Arkansas House rejects bill cutting early voting by 1 day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has rejected legislation to cut early voting in the state by one day.

The House rejected a bill today, April 27, that would have eliminated early voting on the day before primaries and general elections.

The Senate had approved the bill last week, and supporters said the change was needed to give poll workers a break between early voting and election day. But opponents said it would have removed an opportunity to vote for people who couldn’t make it to the polls at other times.