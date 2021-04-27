Arkansas man gets 60 years in fatal shooting of airman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table. Getty Images.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A 19-year-old North Little Rock man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to the killing of an airman who tried to stop him from robbing a gas station.

Drequan Lamont Robinson

Drequan Lamont Robinson pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the March 2019 fatal shooting of Senior Airman Shawn Arnold McKeough Jr.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Robinson must serve at least 70% of his sentence before he’d be eligible for parole.

Security footage from the convenience store showed McKeough lunge at Robinson’s accomplice before Robinson turned and shot McKeough in the face.

Robinson’s three accomplices also pleaded guilty and were sentenced to shorter prison terms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers