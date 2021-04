Arkansas man gets 60 years in fatal shooting of airman

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table. Getty Images.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A 19-year-old North Little Rock man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to the killing of an airman who tried to stop him from robbing a gas station.

Drequan Lamont Robinson

Drequan Lamont Robinson pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the March 2019 fatal shooting of Senior Airman Shawn Arnold McKeough Jr.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Robinson must serve at least 70% of his sentence before he’d be eligible for parole.

Security footage from the convenience store showed McKeough lunge at Robinson’s accomplice before Robinson turned and shot McKeough in the face.

Robinson’s three accomplices also pleaded guilty and were sentenced to shorter prison terms.