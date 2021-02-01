Arkansas’ Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system has reopened

ARKANSAS (KARK) — The state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program’s website is now working.

Arkansas Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said it was a rocky start for 2021, but it’s on a better foundation.

More than 4,900 payments have been made.

On January 8th, the state said they had to create a new program with requirements under the Continued Assistance Act extension.

“We understand it’s been a challenging process for those who were expecting or waiting for payment and it’s been challenging for us to try to adhere to this,” said Preston.

The updated system has new requirements for identification, documentation, and proof of earnings — after you qualify.