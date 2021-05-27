Arkansas’ Paws in Prison program expands; McPherson Unit is the 7th facility to participate

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The women’s prison in Newport, Arkansas, will be the seventh facility to host a Paws in Prison (PIP) program.

The Humane Society of Independence County will send eight dogs to the McPherson Unit on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) announced.

The inmates will meet their PIP dogs at a “Paw-ty” on Tuesday afternoon.

The PIP program began in December 2011 and has trained and adopted more than 1,700 dogs into permanent homes, according to the ADC.

Arkansas Paws in Prison. All photos courtesy of PIP Executive Director Victoria Anne Vander Schilden.

ADC said inmate trainers are carefully screened before being accepted as a trainer in the program. “Their records must be clear of any behavioral infractions for a year prior to applying for the program, and they must maintain a good behavioral record to remain in the program.”

There are certain standards before a dog and inmate can be partnered.

Each dog will be assigned two inmate trainers who receive weekly instruction from professional dog trainers.

The animals live with their inmate trainers 24 hours a day, seven days a week in their cells or barracks.

The dogs must pass the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen exam to graduate from the program.

PIP program has 43 dogs enrolled at six units

J. Aaron Hawkins Sr. Center in Wrightsville

Maximum Security Unit in Tucker

North Central Unit in Calico Rock

Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern

Randall L. Williams Unit in Pine Bluff

Tucker Unit in Tucker

McPHERSON UNIT

The McPherson Unit in Jackson County is a women’s only prison and can house up to 971 inmates. It was ACA accredited in 1998 and employs more than 900, according to the ADC website.