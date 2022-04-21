FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walton Arts Center’s annual Art of Wine Uncorked event is returning for an evening of wine and food sampling this summer on July 22 from 7-11 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now with a limited number of early bird general admission available at a discounted price of $65. Once those tickets sell out, general admission prices will increase to $75. Reserve Room Tasting tickets are also available for $150 and include a dedicated entrance and access to the Reserve Room with premier selections of wines and additional restaurant options.

Tickets can be purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, in-person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices or by calling 479-443-5600. Purchasers must be 21 or older.

More information will become available at a later date regarding the annual Winemaker’s Dinner on July 19, featuring a collaborative menu from Chef Elliot Hunt of Atlas the Restaurant and Chef William Mauk of Ella’s Table.