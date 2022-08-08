Courtesy of the City of Fayetteville website.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced Monday it is seeking proposals for its Utility Box Art Program.

The program is a graffiti abatement initiative of the Keep Fayetteville Beautiful Committee and Fayetteville Police Department’s Community Policing Division.

According to a City press release, per this year’s theme, “Follow the Flow,” proposals should celebrate and educate the public on the importance of keeping local waterways “clean with a focus on creek pollution, groundwater pollution, and/or stormwater runoff and contamination.”

Utility boxes measure approximately 6 feet high, 3 feet wide and 2 feet deep (6’ x 3’ x 2’). The four utility box locations are:

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and S. College Ave. (near the old Jefferson School)

S. Happy Hollow Rd. and E. Huntsville Rd.

15th St. and S. School Ave.

Stephen Carr Memorial Blvd. and Interstate-49 northbound off-ramp

Fayetteville says the call for proposals is open to all residents, artists, and artist teams, including high school and university students. All applicants, without regard to race, sex, religion, nationality, origin, sexual orientation or disability will be considered.

The submission period opens Monday, Aug. 8. The deadline for proposals is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

To submit a proposal or request a paper application, contact Heather Ellzey at hellzey@fayetteville-ar.gov or 479-718-7687.