FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a “Best-In-State Employer” for the second year in a row.

Forbes, in partnership with Statista, identified the companies recognized in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 70,000 workers at companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S. The employers were then grouped into 25 industry sectors and evaluated on a state-by-state basis.

Arvest says the evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Participants also were asked to evaluate other employers in their region and industries that stood out.

Employees were also asked 52 questions about work-related topics regarding their current employers, covering topics including working conditions, diversity, salary, the potential for development and company image.

“At Arvest we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce and workplace that reflects our communities and customers. Our goal is to have happy and highly satisfied customers, and that simply can’t happen without highly motivated, well-trained and happy associates,” Arvest Chief People Officer Laura Andress said. “Our associates know they are valued because we pay them fairly, offer three kinds of profit sharing, very competitive PTO, remote and hybrid working options, and robust upskilling and leadership development opportunities to grow a long-term career at Arvest.”

The bank system was also named to Forbes’ national “Best Employers 2022” and “Best Employers for Diversity 2022” lists earlier this year.