FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Looking to live your “Pitch Perfect” dream? Local singers and vocal percussionists will now have their chance as auditions are open for “WACappella,” the first VoiceJam vocal band for adults.

Auditions are open for adults 18 and older who may submit audition videos online from now until Feb. 28. Walton Arts Center says good quality audio and video are required with clear, unamplified sound. The total audition video should be less than one minute.

Singers selected for the group will be announced on Monday, March 6. The group will perform while the judges deliberate and choose the VoiceJam grand champion at the VoiceJam Competition on Saturday, April 15 at Walton Arts Center.

According to a release, audition videos should begin with the applicant’s name, place of residence, and title of song. Singers should record themselves singing 16 measures (or up to 30 seconds) of a song of their choice, a cappella.

Vocal percussionists should record percussion examples of a rock style and ballad style, up to 30 seconds total. Applicants may apply for both singer and vocal percussionists.

Local choral director and acappella enthusiast Jim Bob Loyd will direct the new group. Loyd is a Bentonville native, currently in his 15th year of teaching choir.

Loyd will be joined by Rob Dietz, an award-winning producer, published arranger and author, ACDA contemporary a cappella chair, singer, and vocal percussionist known for his work as an arranger and group coach for NBC’s “The Sing-Off” and for his collaboration with a cappella groups Pentatonix and VoicePlay.

Dietz will provide a special music arrangement based on the group’s vocal ranges and skills,” Walton Arts Center says.

Participants in WACappella will also receive VoiceJam swag, complimentary tickets to the VoiceJam Competition, and workshop passes. Teachers who are selected for the group may receive 12 professional development hours from Walton Arts Center.

The release says members of WACappella will be required to attend one virtual rehearsal on Sunday, March 12, and four in-person Sunday rehearsals, on March 26, April 2, April 9, and one on Thursday, April 13.

For more information about the VoiceJam Competition or WACappella auditions, please visit waltonartscenter.org/voicejam.