SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Morgan Nick Foundation issued a release regarding a missing Springdale woman Monday morning.

According to a graphic, Trenisha “Lynn” Murphy, 55, was last seen on July 19 on Curtis Avenue in Springdale. She was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts, and sneakers.

Murphy is described as 5’0″ weighing 110 lbs, white with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542.