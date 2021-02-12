Avoid a “sweetheart scam” this Valentine’s Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This Valentine’s Day some suitors would “love” to steal — not your heart — but your personal information.

The Attorney General’s Office is reminding people to be on alert and cautious about people who may try to gain access to your personal info.

Some scammers will befriend a person online, gain their trust, and eventually access to personal information, such as financial, birthdates and social security numbers. This is referred to as a “sweetheart scam.”

DON’T BECOME VICTIMIZED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA

Share your hopes and dreams, not your salary and bank information.

Be honest about your expectations, not your pin number.

Reveal your hobbies, not your passwords.

Open your heart to love, not your wallet to a sob story.

Plan to meet in public, not in a private, secluded or an unknown place.

Talk about your favorite vacations, not when you’re leaving town.

Hope for the best in others, but don’t ignore red flags.

“Scammers will use whatever means they can to steal from Arkansans. Guard your heart, bank account and personal information from cons trying to become friends to steal your hard-earned money.” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge