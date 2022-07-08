FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets are on sale now for the Walton Arts Center’s upcoming dance production of “BAALA: Tale of Kanha.”

According to a press release, the Dhirana Academy of Classical Dance and the Ra-ve Cultural Foundation are presenting the story of “action, romance and thrills” performed by local dancers.

WAC describes the story as “beginning at Devaki’s wedding, her brother the evil tyrant Kamsa receives a prophecy that one of Devaki’s sons would one day kill him. Over time, Kamsa kills all of his sister’s sons but the last, Krishna. Devaki’s husband, Vasudeva, sends Krishna away to be raised by the cowherd Nanda and his loving wife Yashoda.”

The synopsis continues, “Yashoda adores the young god, raising him in an atmosphere of love and honor. As he grows to manhood, Krishna has many adventures, loves many women and makes many miracles.”

“Krishna finally confronts his uncle Kamsa, and in an epic battle slays the one who brought so much torment to him, his family and the entire region.”

The performance is choreographed by Vidushi Megha P. Rao, who has been dancing for more than two decades and teaching for more than a decade.

Tickets cost $10 for students $40 for seniors. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.