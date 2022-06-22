FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Big Paws of the Ozarks in Fayetteville is holding its yearly Barks + Books fundraiser at the Fayetteville Public Library on June 24 from 6-9 p.m.

The event raises funds to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs in Northwest Arkansas. There will be music, food from Wright’s Barbecue, and a silent auction.

This fundraiser is where the bulk of the rescue’s budget comes from.

“70% of our cost is vet care,” said Kayla Mayes, executive director of Big Paws of the Ozarks. “And so, being able to get money like this is a huge help to us being able to pay those vet bills. Donations and treats and toys are always helpful, but the majority of our money goes to vet clinics.”

Tickets to the event can be found on the Big Paws’ website.