BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The construction of the Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville may impact local residents’ commute from here on out.

The northbound I-49 exit ramp to exit 93 will be closed.

Motorists are asked instead to use exits 85, 86, or 89 to navigate their way to N. Walton Boulevard.

The city wants to remind motorists that this is a permanent closure as its a part of connecting Interstate 49 and the new bypass.