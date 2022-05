BENTON COUNTY, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: As of 7:50 a.m., 43 roads remain closed. Gooseberry Road has been assed and deemed closed until further notice.

As of 5:45 a.m. there are 45 roads that are still closed due to severe flooding in the area, according to a Benton County news release.

The list below are all the closed roads:

AUBREY LONG RD CLOSED BETWEEN SPRINGTOWN TO S. BRIGANCE RD. BREDEHOEFT RD CLOSED AT THE SOUTH END OF ROAD BUTLER RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING CANTERBURY LN CLOSED FROM INTERSECTION OF DAWN HILL EAST TO COUNTRY CLUB LN. CHAMBERS SPRINGS RD CLOSED AT THE CULVERT CROSSING CINCINNATI CREEK RD CLOSED FROM INTERSECTION OF LONG FARM RD. TO FISHER FORD RD. COLONEL MEYERS RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING COZY CORNERS RD CLOSED AT THE INTERSECTION OF ARKOTEX RD. CROSS HOLLOW RD CLOSED AT THE INTERSECTION OF STONEY POINT RD. – WAITING FOR ELECTRIC CO. DAWN HILL EAST RD CLOSED FROM INTERSECTION OF LAKE FORREST HEIGHTS RD. TO TAYLOR ORCHARD RD. DICKSON RD CLOSED AT LOW WATER SLAB FISHER FORD RD CLOSED AT BRIDGE GARMAN RD CLOSED AT THE INTERSECTION OF FAIRMOUNT RD. LEONARD RANCH RD CLOSED AT THE INTERSECTION OF MULLENS RD. LIMEKILN SPUR CLOSED AT THE RAILROAD BRIDGE MULLENS RD CLOSED AT LOW WATER SLAB & AT THE INTERSECTION OF LEONARD RANCH RD. PEARL RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING PHILLIPS RD CLOSED AT BRIDGE POLLOCK RD CLOSED AT HWY 12 PRITCHARD RD CLOSED AT LOW WATER SLAB RIVER VALLEY RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING ROCKY DELL HOLLOW RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING SAWMILL RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING SPANISH TREASURE RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING STEWARD RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING SUGAR CREEK RD CLOSED FROM INTERSECTION OF WILSON RD. TO TAYLOR BARNETT RD. W PIERCE RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING WAGON WHEEL RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING WENDELL JONES RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING N OLD WIRE RD CLOSED NORTH OF GANN RIDGE RD. N OLD WIRE RD CLOSED NORTH OF ALVIN SEAMSTER N OLD WIRE RD CLOSED IN LOWELL BETTIS HILL RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING LANE PLACE RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING SUGAR CREEK RD CLOSED AT INTERSECTION OF HARRIS RD. BATTLEFIELD RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING EL MONTANO RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING KINCHELOE RD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING OLD PRAIRIE CREEK RD CLOSED UNTIL LAKE GOES DOWN BENSON RD CLOSED AT THE BOXES GEORGIA FLAT RD CLOSED SOUTH END BY THE BRIDGE GOOSEBERRY RD CLOSED AT THE BRIDGE

The list below are cleared roads and are passable:

EDDIE BONE RD PASSABLE ROBISON HOLLOW RD PASSABLE WAGER RD PASSABLE E MCNELLY RD PASSABLE – PROCEED WITH CAUTION AT 8429 E. MCNELLY RD. SHORT RD PASSABLE HADEN RD PASSABLE PHILLIPS CEMETERY RD OPEN LUCAS LN MISSOURI STATE LINE RD