Benton County Master Gardeners plant sale & expo returns

Find your green thumb at the 7th Annual Plant Sale & Expo

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — The Benton County Master Gardeners are gearing up for the 7th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Expo.

The two day event kicks off on Friday, May 14th, at First United Methodist Church in Bentonville, located at 201 NW Second Street, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guest will enjoy a second day of happenings on Saturday, May 15th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Master Gardener Joanne York joined KNWA Today and Fox 24 Morning News to highlight all of the exciting things attendees can expect during this year’s plant sale & expo.

“We have over 2,000 plants to sale. We have vegetables, perennials that come back every year, annuals, trees, shrubs. We have a little bit for everybody” said York.

Due to COVID-19, face coverings and/ or masks are encouraged but not required. The event will be held outside in an open area which allows plenty of space for social distancing. Proceeds from the plant sale & expo help provide scholarships and community outreach efforts by the organization.

The Benton County Master Gardener program is part of the Arkansas Master Gardener organization. To learn more about the Benton County Master Gardeners, be sure to visit the group’s Facebook page.

