Benton County receives a grant for public renovation from Walton Family Foundation

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County has received nearly half a million dollars to improve the downtown area.

The $45,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation will aid in renovating the public space between the county courthouse and the administration building.

Improvements will include a new parking area, which will create additional spaces for those visiting downtown, as well as sidewalks and landscaping.

“With the addition of this grant it turns into a real amenity. We’ll have better lighting, better landscaping. So it’s going to be much nicer than what was there before. It really will be a big plus for downtown Bentonville,” Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said.

Moehring says the north half of the parking lot will be ready by early summer, with the last half ready by the end of the year.