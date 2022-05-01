BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An event on Fifth Street in Bentonville brought together local businesses and creatives on Saturday, April 30, and encouraged the community to “Pedal it Forward.”

The Fifth Market event hosted by Fifth Street Studios and Airship Coffee with the collaboration of Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange, brought together over 70 local makers, artists, florists, vintage collectors, and small businesses, according to the press release.

The event encouraged people to bike to the event, by offering a “leave the keys” discount to anyone who walked or biked to the venue.

It was a “big hit,” according to one of the founders, Rainy Bray-Hopwood.

“I am just thrilled,” Bray-Hopwood said. “We just started. It’s 2 p.m. We just got rolling and it already feels that there are twice as many people here than there were in the fall which is crazy.”

CACHE studios curated music for those attending. The next Fifth Market event will be posted on their Instagram and website.