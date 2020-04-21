Bentonville utilizes text messaging to report power outages

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents of Bentonville will soon have a new and more convenient way to report electrical outages via a new text messaging service.

Text Power is a text messaging service that, when launched, will allow residents to access real-time updates and report outages quicker.

The City of Bentonville also provided an informative YouTube video explaining what Text Power is, FAQs, and the billing insert that went out in the April bills. That video can be accessed by clicking the link below: