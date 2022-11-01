FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pet owners who love to hike, this event is for you!

Best Friends Animal Society announced it will be holding a fun group hike around Lake Fayetteville that encourages pet owners to bring their furry friends along for the walk.

Those participating will meet at the parking lot of Lake Fayetteville at the entrance from Lake Fayetteville Road (exit from College/Thompson by Lewis & Clark Outfitters) on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

Pack hikes are monthly group hikes, facilitated by Best Friends Animal Society, along some of the trails in Northwest Arkansas. Attendees can meet other dog lovers in the area, explore the local trails and learn about the services that Best Friends provides to the community.

More information on the monthly pack hikes in Northwest Arkansas can be found on the Facebook page.