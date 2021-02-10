Black is Beautiful beer is back for 2021

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In 2020, the Black is Beautiful beer movement was quite popular and now it’s back this year.

Walmart and Core Brewing will collaborate to bring the beer back to shoppers. Portions of the proceeds will go toward nonprofits working in diversity and inclusion.

The initiative was founded by Weathered Souls Brewery in San Antonio, Texas. The goal was to create diversity in craft brewing “and give back to non-profits that fight the injustices faced by people of color,” according to a company statement.

Each brewery creates the same brew under the same label.

This year, Walmart and Northwest Arkansas’ Core Breweries, and eight regional craft beer breweries across the county, are participating.

The beer will be available in about 300 stores nationally.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Walmart’s craft beer merchant Adrienne Freeman said, “promoting supplier diversity is a priority.”

Freeman connected with Weathered Souls Brewing Company founder and head brewer Marcus Baskerville through social media. Baskerville created Black is Beautiful and this year he has an added perk — Walmart. Using Walmart’s infrastructure, Freeman worked with Weathered Souls to bring a nationwide scale for Black is Beautiful beer.  

