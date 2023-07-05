FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the need for blood increasing in the community, blood banks across the state of Arkansas are urgently looking for you to donate blood.

According to givingblood.org, 4.5 million Americans need blood transfusions each year. Mercy Hospital in Rogers used over 3,500 units of blood just last year. Orthopedic Surgeon at Mercy Hospital, Dr. Scotty Cooper, says blood is needed most this time of the year.

“All the fun things that we like to do in Northwest Arkansas, from mountain biking to everything else can lead to major injuries. And that’s when blood is needed,” said Cooper.

Local blood donor Jo Patrick talked about why it is so important for her and others to donate.

“You never know when you’re going to need it or when somebody in your family will need it. My dad was a blood recipient several different times. Before he passed, and it’s important to me to give back to kind of sort of honor him” said Patrick.

Patrick says donating doesn’t hurt and takes half an hour.

For July, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is partnering with local breweries and ice cream makers to treat everyone who donates with a voucher to redeem a trio of sweet rewards.