FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A partnership with Fayetteville City Council and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is offering a chance for blood donors to be entered in a weekly drawing to win a $1,000 gas card.

Participants who donate at the blood drive at Fayetteville Downtown Square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 will receive a free t-shirt along with the weekly drawing, according to a press release. “Bloodmobiles” will be set up to collect donations

Donors can start the registration process before arriving. CBCO strongly encourages donors to make an appointment beforehand online.