FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Water Authority has issued a boil order for part of the system west of Farmington along Little Elm Road north of Rheas Mill Road as well as Amber Lane and the western part Gibson Hill Road.

According to WWA, the order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a main break.

All affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for consumption and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use.

All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice, WWA said.

The boil order will remain in effect until the problem is fixed.