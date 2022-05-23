FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will be welcoming guests back this summer for Terrific Tuesdays.

From June through August, the Garden will be open and free to the public from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesdays for various programming, giving families a chance to experience it on summer evenings.

The series will kick off with Opera in the Ozarks performing Pinocchio on June 7. The Garden says additional programming details will come.

Guests are invited to make a donation to support Garden programs. Picnics, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. No pets are allowed. Glass, smoking, e-cigarettes, tents, weapons and firearms are prohibited.