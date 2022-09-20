FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Final preparations for the Botanical Garden of the Ozark’s annual Autumn Gala are underway.

The gala will be held on the Garden’s Great Lawn on Oct. 6 from 5:30-9 p.m. and will take on a “Down-South” theme. Guests are encouraged to dress casually.

To keep the theme intact, the Garden says live jazz music will be performed by the Ben Harris Quartet. There will also be a chef-prepared New Orleans-themed dinner with a “Hurricane” cocktail, and more.

According to a release, guests will be able to test their luck with the “Lucky Duck” Wine Pull, a 50/50 Butterfly Raffle, and other games of chance. They will also have the opportunity to bid on live and silent auction items, including a white gold and diamond pendant from Underwoods Fine Jewelers, an all-inclusive trip to the Masters, packages supporting local businesses, and more.

The fundraiser reportedly helps sustain the Garden, a nonprofit organization, financially for the coming seasons.

The event will celebrate 15 years of the Botanical Garden’s operation, with this year’s Honorary Chairs being those who have volunteered at the Garden since its opening.

The gala is open for guests aged 21 and up. It will be held rain or shine. Tickets are available at bgozarks.org/autumngala.