Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is free on Tuesday evenings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning Tuesday, June 1, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks (BGO) is offering “Terrific Tuesday Nights” summer series at the Garden. The first one is on June 1!

From June through August, BGO will be open and free to the public from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

There will also be three free concerts this year.

  • June 22 – Bill Dollar & Loose Change
  • July 13 – The Austin Farnam Quartet
  • August 17 – Dandelion Heart

Donations are always welcome to support the programs. Visitors are welcome to bring picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs. But, glass, smoking, e-cigarettes, tents, weapons, and firearms are prohibited.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

BGO is a member-supported nonprofit in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Sitting on 44 acres on the east side of Lake Fayetteville, the Garden includes 12 display gardens and the state’s only butterfly house. In 2019, the Garden hosted approximately 18,000 adults and children for various educational programs. The BGO opened to the public in 2007 and attracts more than 70,000 visitors each year. For more on the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks go to bgozarks.org.

