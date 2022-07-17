FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — World War II Veteran will be celebrating his 100th birthday at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, July 18. The momentous event will take place at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Annex.

Bo’s Blessings – LUTHAB, Inc., a Northwest Arkansas non-profit improving veterans’ and military families’ lives, is inviting the public to celebrate Dr. Robert A. Craig.

The Singing Men of Arkansas will be performing according to a news release. There will be a brief program with presentations of awards and cake.

Meet Dr. Robert A. Craig the 100-year-old WWII Vet

Dr. Robert A. Craig will be celebrating his 100th birthday.

He was born in Batesville, Arkansas on July 18, 1922. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he joined the Army at 19.

Dr. Craig often says he did not have a weekend off for two years. He spent his 21st birthday, in Sicily, under heavy enemy fire after landing in a tree. He was able to cut himself loose after the fire stopped.

He crawled to safety and was able to celebrate with his battalion near the city of Palermo.

According to a newsletter, he first took part in the 82nd Artillery Battalion, where he traveled to North Africa and Europe as a paratrooper. From there he was attached to the 101st Airborne in Europe.

He was a part of the 101st Battalion at the Battle of the Bulge which was later awarded the Presidential Citation.

While he was dispatched to Hitler’s Eagles Nest to secure the area, Dr. Craig and his friend taught their fellow troops tennis to keep them in shape. This lasted until they were shipped stateside.

After returning from the war, he met his wife, Patsy, while they both attended Arkansas College (now Lyon College). After graduating they moved to St. Louis where he studied dentistry at the Dental School at Washington University. He practiced dentistry until he was 72 years old, according to the newsletter.

Patsy, his wife of 70 years, passed away in October 2016. She left behind four daughters, nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, according to the newsletter.

Outside of his military life, Dr. Craig’s passion includes his dentistry and nature. He loves pine farming, fishing and hunting.

He received seven Bronze Stars and a Presidential Citation for his service. Something that shocked his family as he didn’t share his life experiences until his mid-to-late 80s.

“Oh, I’m not brave,” Dr. Craig said. “When I enlisted, I had a job to do and I did it.”

Dr. Craig’s dedication to his country and positive outlook could be said to attribute to his long life.

A quote that he lives by is, “do something fun every day!”