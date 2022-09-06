FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Centennial Park in Fayetteville has been named the 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association.

Representatives of the City’s Parks, Natural Resources, and Cultural Affairs Department were present at the Association’s Annual Conference in Little Rock to receive the award. Centennial Park won in the Over $500,000 category, a release said.

“Centennial Park is a tremendous asset to the City of Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas cycling community,” said Alison Jumper, director of Parks, Natural Resources, and Cultural Affairs. “Along with expanding Fayetteville’s cycling infrastructure, it is a unique attraction that boosts tourism and further improves quality of life for residents.”

The property atop Millsap Mountain was purchased in 2018 for $3.3 million with a 50-50 matching grant and an interest-free loan from the Walton Family Foundation. In 2019, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body for the sport of cycling, announced it would hold its 2022 Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville at Centennial Park – only the second time the event has been held in the United States. The three-day event in January 2022 saw nearly 20,000 people in attendance to cheer 219 cyclists from 21 nations.

To learn more about Centennial Park, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov.