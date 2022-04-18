FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced beginning Tuesday, April 19, certain trails of Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain will be closed to the public to allow for final preparations for the 2022 Moosejaw U.S. Pro Cup.

The event, which is part of the U.S. Cup Series for mountain biking, will be held Wednesday, April 20, through Sunday, April 24, at the park.

The following park trails will be closed to keep them in the best shape for competition:

Learner’s Permit

World Cup (all),

Chasing Gold (all)

Northeast and East sections of the Fayetteville Traverse.

In the event of inclement weather, the City says trails that will be used instead include the southern and western sections of the Fayetteville Traverse (closest to Millsap Mountain Road), Junk Drawer and Basket Case.

For more information, including race schedules, visit the U.S. Pro Cub website.