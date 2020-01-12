Centerton man begins Peace Corps service

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — A Centerton man is departing for Ethopia Sunday to begin Agriculture and Nutrition Development training in the Peace Corps.

John Meisenbacher, 61, was accepted into the Peace Corps in 2014 and has already volunteered in Ghana, West Africa as well as the Eastern Caribbean.

“My inspiration for volunteering was my amazing wife Theresa. She encouraged me to volunteer with her for the American Red Cross and the St. Vincent de Paul Society while we lived in O’Fallon Missouri. After my retirement, we planned to serve as a couple in the Peace Corps. Sadly, that was a dream unfulfilled as she passed seven years ago,” said Meisenbacher.

Meisenbacher retired early to join the Peace Corps in her memory.

According to reports, only about 4 percent of Peace Corps volunteers are 50 years or older.

Meisenbacher joins the 30 Arkansas residents currently serving in the Peace Corps and will be one of the 1,026 residents who have served since 1961.