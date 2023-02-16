FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Chase Bank is celebrating the grand opening of its first Northwest Arkansas branch next week.

A location is set to open on Tuesday, Feb. 21 on W Dickson Street near N Gregg Avenue in Fayetteville. According to a release, New customers who open a Chase Total Checking account with direct deposit are eligible for a $225 cash offer. New business accounts are eligible for $300.

“We have a great location right next to the University of Arkansas campus, in a well-established area with great shopping options,” said Rick Delgado, the branch manager for the Fayetteville branch. “This expansion is a chance for us to deepen our Arkansas roots and become part of the local community. Our mission is to help customers live better lives by achieving their financial goals.”

Chase says it is hiring staff locally to support its new branches, including bankers, business bankers, and financial advisors. According to the release, entry-level employees in Arkansas branches will be paid no less than $20 an hour and will receive the firm’s full benefits package, which includes health care coverage and retirement savings.

The branch will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. A walk-up ATM is available 24 hours a day.

In addition to the walk-up options, Chase says customers can enroll in online banking and download the award-winning Chase mobile app to enjoy the anytime/anywhere convenience of digital banking.

The banking company reportedly has current plans for two more branches in the northwest part of the state by the end of 2023. One of those branches will be located in Springdale and is expected to open in the second half of 2023.

Chase started its expansion into Arkansas when its first Little Rock branch opened in July 2021. The bank now has five branches in the capital city.