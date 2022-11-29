FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy’s is opening its first Fayetteville location soon and has set a target date.

According to a press release, the restaurant will open sometime in February at 642 E. Millsap Rd in Fayetteville at what used to be the Colton’s Steakhouse location.

Founded in 1982, the release describes Chuy’s as offering a unique dining experience including fresh, made-from-scratch Tex-Mex recipes in a fun, eclectic atmosphere. The menu features authentic dishes created with hand-rolled tortillas made fresh all day.

“We’re so excited to be opening in Fayetteville,” said Daniel Marshall, local owner and operator for the new Chuy’s. “We’ve received so many requests to open in Fayetteville and are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this awesome community.”

Chuy’s Fayetteville will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

For ongoing updates on the upcoming opening, special events, and giveaways, visit the Chuy’s Fayetteville Facebook page.