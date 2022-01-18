City of Fayetteville announces completion of Hamestring Creek bridge

FAYETETVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced Tuesday, Jan. 18 the completion of a new bridge that crosses Hamestring Creek Trail in west Fayetteville.

It is located west of Interstate 49, between W. Marigold Drive and W. Woodridge Drive.

The 20-foot-wide bridge and 10-foot-wide connector trails make it easier for hundreds of residents in neighborhoods north of Wedington Drive to access trails and the Razorback greenway, the press release noted.

The project adds 700 feet to the city trail system through the bridge and adjoining connector trails, and was made possible through the 2019 trail improvements bond.

Hamestring Creek Trail was originally built in 2007 and extends 0.6 miles along the north side of Hamestring Creek. City staff received many requests for a bridge over the creek to improve neighborhood access to trails and the Greenway, the release said.

