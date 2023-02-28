FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville has set the dates for its spring bulky waste cleanup events.

According to a press release, the City will host four events, providing residents multiple opportunities to dispose of large, bulky items that cannot fit into a normal trashcan.

According to the City, Household Hazardous Waste materials will not be accepted at the spring events. The City says HHW can be brought to the HHW Drop-off Trailer at S. Happy Hollow Road and 15th Street each Thursday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Electronic waste will be accepted on all four dates at the Recycling and Trash Collection (RTC) facility located at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road. Large trailers also should be brought to the RTC facility.

The full list of bulky waste cleanup spring dates and locations can be found below:

Ward 4 – Saturday, April 1; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Mount Comfort Church of Christ, 3249 W. Mount Comfort Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Ward 1 – Saturday, April 8; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Shaver Foods, 1367 S. Beechwood Ave.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Document shredding offered at RTC facility 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ward 3 – Saturday, April 15; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Sequoyah Methodist Church, 1910 N. Old Wire Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Ward 2 – Saturday, May 6; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

St. James Baptist Church, 764 W. North St.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Cleanups are open to Fayetteville residents, who are asked to bring a recent water bill to verify residency. Detailed information on what is accepted can be found on the City’s website.

For more information, please contact the Recycling and Trash Collection office at 479-575-8398 or visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/743/Bulky-Waste.