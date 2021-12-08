City of Fayetteville calls for artist proposals on new downtown murals

Overlook of the town of Fayetteville, Arkansas with the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville published a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 8, calling for proposals from artists interested in creating murals downtown on Archibald Yell Boulevard.

According to the release, two murals are being proposed for the retaining wall running from Rock Street to S Block Avenue, along the west side of Archibald Yell. One mural will be displayed on each end.

The theme, “Experience the Adventure of Fayetteville,” was selected by the Fayetteville Arts Council, which will serve as the selection committee.

The council will work with the chosen artists to ensure the proposed artworks are appropriate for the space and compatible with each other, the release said.

A pre-proposal conference for the Request for Proposal will be held on Zoom during the next Arts Council meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Registration for this meeting will be available on Friday, Dec. 10 and can be joined here.

Interested artists are asked to submit a portfolio of their past works and qualifications to be reviewed by the council. Four artists will be selected and paid $500 each to receive feedback and go more in-depth with their proposals.

The council will then select one or two artists to complete the work. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. Information about deadlines, requirements and details can be found here.