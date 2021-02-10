Cold weather doesn’t stop volunteers from giving drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Rain, sleet, freezing temperatures are not keeping some healthcare professionals from giving drive-through COVID-19 vaccines.
People “stopped by” to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale on Wednesday, February 10.
Nurses Crushing COVID is a volunteer group of active and retired nurses and doctors who are giving the COVID-19 vaccine to help ease the load from pharmacies and hospitals.
Earlier this week the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) amended a declaration that allows “qualified persons authorized to prescribe, dispense, and administer COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”
The amendment allows any healthcare provider who is licensed or certified in a state to give COVID-19 vaccines.
Go to the Facebook group page Nurses Crushing COVID and learn more about the organization.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports that Phase 1-B has started. This phase of the vaccination means those 70 or older, K-12 education workers, child care and higher education may get vaccinated. People in Phase 1 can still get the COVID-19 shot, including:
- health care workers
- residents and staff at long-term care facilities
- high priority groups:
- EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders, primary care, urgent care
- college/university student health center
- K-12 health clinics and school nurses
- dental clinics
- pharmacies
- home health, private care/personal care
- hospice care
- dialysis centers
- correctional staff involved in patient care and transfer
- morticians/funeral home staff involved in direct contact or conducting transports
- blood donation centers