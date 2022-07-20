FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville’s Community Resources Department announced it is hosting mandatory grant workshops for organizations wanting to apply for Community Development Block Grant funding in 2023.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1. To apply, organizations must attend one of two grant workshops being offered. If interested, the workshop on July 30 will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room 111 of the City Administration Building located at 113 W. Mountain St. It will be offered again on Monday, Aug. 1, from 2-4 p.m. in Room 326.

The Aug. 1 workshop may be attended via Zoom or in person. The City says Zoom meeting information will be available in the public meetings calendar the Friday before the meeting is scheduled to take place. The calendar can be found on the City website homepage: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov.

For more information about the workshop or general information regarding CDBG funding, call the Community Resources Department at 479-575-8260 or visit the Community Development section of the City’s website.