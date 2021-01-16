Community searches for missing Fayetteville teen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community came together Saturday to help find a missing teen.

Christian Hernandez went missing on December 30 after leaving his apartment near Leverett Ave.

People came together at the Harp’s on Garland Ave. to search the area for Hernandez.

There was a foot search of wooded areas, parks and potential hiding places within a mile of walking distance from his apartment.

Hernandez’s godfather Dirk Jackson said his top priority is Hernandez’s wellbeing.

“I just want to know he’s safe. He don’t have to come home. Just be safe,” Jackson said.

Hernandez’s mother, Jennifer Hay, was in the frontlines of the search for her son.

“I just want him to know that if he can see this, to know that I just want him to come home and be okay,” Hay said.

Hernandez’s mom says he has been struggling with mental illness involving schizophrenia and suicidal thoughts.

Those who have any information on Hernandez’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Fayetteville police.