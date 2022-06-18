FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arsaga’s Mill District is welcoming the public to join a free seminar on how to use Narcan and Fentanyl test strips From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 20, according to Arsaga’s Instagram post.

Attendees will leave with Narcan and Fentanyl test strips, according to the post. Anyone is welcomed to the free seminar in collaboration with the Matt Adam’s Foundation.

“There’s no charge and anyone who wants to understand the potential dangers and how to protect yourself or someone you love from the dangerous drug,” the caption says.

The Matt Adam’s Foundation is a Northwest Arkansas-based non-profit providing naloxone opioid overdose reversal kits, and financial assistance for treatment and transitional programs.

Arkansas had 546 drug overdose deaths in 2020, an increase of 40% from 2019 at 388, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.